“How can this man, who saw so much, be so blind?”

On Thursday, Universal Pictures debuted the first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s new epic biopic “Oppenheimer”, starring Cillian Murphy as the man known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

READ MORE: Christian Bale Is Open To Playing Batman Again If Christopher Nolan Directs

In the film, Murphy plays theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who headed the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Second World War. He led the Manhattan Project, which first developed nuclear weapons, along with supervising the first atomic bomb test in the New Mexico desert.

“The force from which the sun draws its power has been loosed,” the voice of U.S. President Harry Truman is heard announcing in the teaser, over images of bright orange flames.

“You gave them the power to destroy themselves,” a voice says, amid shots of Murphy in character, while another person says, “… And made him the most important man who ever lived.”

Finally, another voice calls him, “The man who moved the Earth.”

According to the official description, the film “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Is Open To Making ‘Ace Ventura 3’, But Only With A Director Like Christopher Nolan At Helm

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film was shot on IMAX and 65mm film, and is the first feature film to shoot black-and-white scenes in IMAX.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast: Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, and Josh Hartnett, along with Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine and more.

“Oppenheimer” opens in theatres July 21, 2023.