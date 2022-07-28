Joey King has been busy planning a wedding.

The actress, who has also been busy with her career, starring in movies such as “Bullet Train” and “The Princess”, revealed earlier this year that her director boyfriend Steven Piet had popped the question.

In an interview with Allure, King says of her wedding plans: “Before we got engaged, when I kind of knew what might happen, one of my best friends was like, ‘Do you have a wedding Pinterest board?’ I said, ‘No.’ And she was like, ‘Are you f**king nuts?’

“I guess when I dreamed about my wedding, all this s**t was in place already. I wasn’t picking [it] out, it was just there.”

Joey King. Photographer: Jens Ingvarsson

READ MORE: Joey King Opens Up About Battling Imposter Syndrome While Starring Next To Brad Pitt In ‘Bullet Train’

She adds of her wedding day makeup plans with longtime makeup artist Allan Avendaño: “Allan has been my makeup artist since my ‘Ramona and Beezus’ press tour. When you’re 10 years old, what you need to do is [have someone] take a flatiron to your bangs and put on some ChapStick.

“He and I grew together and he has become this unbelievably talented artist who is just a wizard with makeup. He taught me everything I know.”

Joey King. Photographer: Jens Ingvarsson

READ MORE: Joey King And Steven Piet’s Celebrity Friends Gush Over Their Beach Bods

King says of being able to work with her fiancé: “We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together. So getting to do something where we’re both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that’s] the best.

“I think he’s so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, King speaks about shaving her head three times for roles.

“And I would absolutely do it again. I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life. I’ve never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn’t hide behind my hair.

“A lot of people made fun of me when I had my head shaved. A lot of people said really mean things. But when I had short hair, I actually felt more confident; I felt very powerful. [Their words] slid off my back. People like to insert themselves in other people’s business when it doesn’t actually matter. Me having a shaved head for a project really upsets you that much? I’m doing fine.”