Things got awkward between Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber.

On the new episode of her YouTube show “Who’s in my Bathroom”, Paltrow surprised Bieber by revealing she and her dad Stephen Baldwin once worked together on a movie.

“Well, it was a tiny independent movie. I think I was, like, 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago,” Paltrow said. “But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome.”

The two starred together in the 1994 film about Dorothy Parker, “Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle”.

“I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story,” Bieber said. “‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'”

“That would be bad,” Paltrow agreed, joking, “Or if I, like, f**ked your dad in the bathroom?”

Taken aback by the comment, Bieber responded, “I’ve had that happen to me, actually. I don’t know if he even knows that I know that. But, I’ve had that happen.”

Paltrow laughed, clarifying that her comment was a joke, saying, “I didn’t! I didn’t!”

“Well, that’s good to know, okay!” Bieber told her, relieved.