Amy Grant, known as “The Queen of Christian Pop”, was taken to hospital this week after falling off her bicycle.

According to Taste of Country, Grant’s representative confirmed she was riding her bike near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville on Wednesday with a friend at about 3 p.m. when she fell, Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press reported.

The singer, 61, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the fall, was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she received treatment for cuts and abrasions.

Grant was said to have not suffered any major injuries in the accident.

Her condition is thought to be stable, although the hospital has kept her in for observation as a precaution, according to her family.

Grant, who is married to country music singer Vince Gill, began her career in contemporary Christian music before crossing over to pop music in the 1980s and 1990s.

ET Canada has contacted Grant’s rep for comment.