Cara Delevingne bought Jimmy Fallon’s old apartment in Gramercy Park, New York City.

The 29-year-old English actress praised the home’s colourful “terracotta Queen Anne” architectural style, decorated with period art and wallpaper, designed by Fallon’s wife Nancy.

Cara Delevingne and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Delevingne told Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that she “kept it all,” joking that she sleeps in the TV host’s old bed.

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

The former model added that it’s “one of the most incredible places” she’s ever lived in and that she feels “so connected” and “grateful” to live in the nearly 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom complex.

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Delevingne reportedly purchased the upscale apartment, which Fallon’s lived in since his 20s, for $10.8 million.

In 2002, Fallon purchased a one-bedroom apartment, taking ownership of the property. Over the next decade, he bought apartment after apartment until he owned the whole complex, a combination of four apartments across three floors. Apparently, the triplex comes with keys to the famous Gramercy Park.

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Evan Joseph for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere on the show, Delevingne talked about landing a role on one of her favourite shows, “Only Murders in the Building”. She also performed a magic trick and commented on being Megan Thee Stallion’s hype girl at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.