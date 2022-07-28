Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has spoken out about the ongoing legal battle between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez chatted to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” after it was reported that Depp had filed a notice of appeal in the verdict that awarded Heard $2 million in the actor’s defamation trial against her.

Before that, it was revealed that Heard had officially filed to appeal the defamation suit verdict, which saw Depp win the six-week trial.

In the new interview, Vasquez said, when asked for her thoughts on Heard’s appeal: “It was expected. She has indicated since the day she lost the trial that she was going to appeal.”

Vasquez then said they planned a strategy for such an occurrence: “Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeals so the court could have the full record. She insists on continuing to litigate this matter we have to protect our client’s interest.”

Johnny Depp and his legal team would have moved on, his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, says, if Amber Heard’s legal team had not filed an appeal to overturn the more than $10.3 million settlement she was ordered to pay to her ex-husband. pic.twitter.com/B2JlvpQpc5 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 28, 2022

As King pointed out that they’d heard it wasn’t about the money and that it was time for healing and time to move on, Vasquez said of how people move on when both sides are still arguing: “It’s pretty standard legal procedure. We are hopeful the court will uphold the verdict, which we think was the right verdict and allow both parties to move on.”

She admitted, when questioned whether Depp wouldn’t have appealed himself if Heard hadn’t, “Yes, that’s a very fair statement.”

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, tells @gayleking that their relatively young legal team was an asset in his case: “I think young people have a fresh perspective on especially these issues, the issues that we were discussing in this case — abuse, Me Too.” pic.twitter.com/dmg0TnlNZ1 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 28, 2022

King pointed out that Heard’s legal team declined an interview.