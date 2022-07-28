Click to share this via email

Ten years after debuting its first original series, Rolling Stone is looking back on the best Netflix shows of all time.

In a new top-20 ranking, the magazine has named animated series “BoJack Horseman” as the streamer’s No. 1 show.

Starring Will Arnett as the voice of BoJack, a once-popular sitcom actor from the ’90s, the often surreal comedy was also a deep exploration of depression, addiction, and the toll of stardom.

Also featured in the top 5 were “Orange Is the New Black”, “Russian Doll”, “American Vandal”, and “Big Mouth”.

Further down the list are popular shows like “Master of None”, “Stranger Things”, “Squid Game” “The Baby-Sitters Club”, “The Crown”, and more.

Netflix first introduced its own original programming with the Norwegian-American mobster comedy “Lilyhammer”, starring Steven Van Zandt. Their next big original series, “House of Cards”, became a huge success.

In the years since, Netflix has produced hundreds of popular series and movies.

