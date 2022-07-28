Ten years after debuting its first original series, Rolling Stone is looking back on the best Netflix shows of all time.
In a new top-20 ranking, the magazine has named animated series “BoJack Horseman” as the streamer’s No. 1 show.
READ MORE: Netflix Drops Full-Length Trailer Of ‘Blonde’, Starring Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe
Starring Will Arnett as the voice of BoJack, a once-popular sitcom actor from the ’90s, the often surreal comedy was also a deep exploration of depression, addiction, and the toll of stardom.
Also featured in the top 5 were “Orange Is the New Black”, “Russian Doll”, “American Vandal”, and “Big Mouth”.
Further down the list are popular shows like “Master of None”, “Stranger Things”, “Squid Game” “The Baby-Sitters Club”, “The Crown”, and more.
Netflix first introduced its own original programming with the Norwegian-American mobster comedy “Lilyhammer”, starring Steven Van Zandt. Their next big original series, “House of Cards”, became a huge success.
READ MORE: Netflix To Release Docuseries Based On David Beckham’s Life
In the years since, Netflix has produced hundreds of popular series and movies.
Check out the full Rolling Stone list:
- “BoJack Horseman”
- “Orange Is the New Black”
- “Russian Doll”
- “American Vandal”
- “Big Mouth”
- “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”
- “Master of None”
- “Unbelievable”
- “One Day at a Time”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
- “Mindhunter”
- “When They See Us”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Squid Game”
- “Dear White People”
- “The Crown”
- “Lady Dynamite”
- “The Baby-Sitters Club”
- “The Haunting of Hill House”
- “Sex Education”