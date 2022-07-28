Click to share this via email

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been having a great time in Italy.

On Thursday, the couple were spotted vacationing on the island of Sardinia off the Italian coast, showing off some serious PDA.

They were seen spending time on the beach, where they played paddle ball.

Timberlake and Biel were also seen having some fun lounging on a boat, and took some kayaks out for a spin.

The couple have also recently spent time in France, where they attended Paris Men’s Fashion Week.