Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been having a great time in Italy.
On Thursday, the couple were spotted vacationing on the island of Sardinia off the Italian coast, showing off some serious PDA.
READ MORE: ‘Candy’: Jessica Biel On Justin Timberlake’s Surprise Role On The True-Crime Series
They were seen spending time on the beach, where they played paddle ball.
READ MORE: Jessica Biel Reveals The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Popped The Question Nearly 10 Years Ago
Timberlake and Biel were also seen having some fun lounging on a boat, and took some kayaks out for a spin.
The couple have also recently spent time in France, where they attended Paris Men’s Fashion Week.