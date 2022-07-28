After Cara Delevingne was invited to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards by Megan Thee Stallion, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress opened up about her red carpet duties that day back in May.

Delevingne didn’t think she’d be a noticeable part of the action, joking that she was working a side job as Megan’s personal assistant, however the English actress went viral after helping the rapper with her dress.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Her Haters In Fiery Billboard Music Awards Debut Performance

Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne — Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

She recalled moving around the train of Megan’s dress as she flicked it into the air so that the performer could get a perfect shot of her BBMA outfit. During Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”, Delevingne told host Jimmy Fallon that she was “living [her] best life” hyping up the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne Gushes Over Jimmy Fallon’s Old Apartment After Purchasing The New York City Complex

Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne — Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne — Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Behind the scenes, Delevingne also ran around with a clipboard as she helped Megan memorize her acceptance speech for Top Rap Female Artist, which she went on to win later that evening during the awards ceremony.