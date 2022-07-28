Tragedy struck for Hong Kong boy group Mirror during their latest concert.

The group were performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Thursday night when one of the large video monitors above the stage suddenly fell down. It horrifyingly crashed on one of the dancers and knocked over another.

A video on Twitter captured the event.

Warning: The video is graphic.

The concert was cancelled and the two dancers were taken to hospital, reports the Standard. One is in serious condition, while the other is in stable condition.

The group have previously experienced onstage mishaps.

During Tuesday’s show, a member fell off the stage while giving a speech, which sparked backlash from fans concerned about their safety. A fence was installed by the stage in response, and the members announced they would cease performing “dangerous moves.”