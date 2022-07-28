Veterans advocate Jon Stewart points toward the Senate during an impassioned speech condemning Republican Senators for voting against the Honoring Our PACT Act, and calling them cowards. The legislation would have established a connection between military service and exposure to toxins via burn pits, easing access to healthcare for veterans and active duty members. The bill passed the Senate with 84 votes, but Republican Senators objected, claiming it contained unrelated spending. Jon Stewart speaks at conference on Honoring Our PACT Act at Capitol, Washington, United States - 28 Jul 2022

Jon Stewart has never been a big fan of the Republican party, but a recent party-line vote on legislation close to his heart has infuriated the former “Daily Show” host.

As Deadline reports, on Thursday, July 28, the comedian and longtime advocate for veterans’ health care visited Capitol Hill, where he delivered a fiery speech attacking Republicans for attempting to block a bill that would extend health-care benefits to veterans who had been exposed to toxins from burn pits.

“Ain’t this a b***h?” Stewart said. “America’s heroes, who fought in our wars, outside sweating their a**es off, while these mother-f***ers sit in the air conditioning, walled off from any of it.”

Stewart also blasted Republicans for paying lip service to America’s veterans on social media while doing nothing to help them.

“I’m used to the hypocrisy,” Stewart said. “I’m used to the lies. I’m used to the cowardice. I’m used to all of it, but I am not used to cruelty.”

He added, “You don’t support the troops. You support the war machine.”

Stewart angrily slammed the Republican party’s “America First” platform. “If this is America First, then America is f***ed,” he said.

Stewart’s expletive-filled tirade, chock full of NSFW language, can be seen in its entirety below.