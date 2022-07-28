Click to share this via email

The Locke family is breaking down the barriers of time.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the third and final season of “Locke & Key”, giving fans a look at the epic action in store.

Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

“The end of this world is upon us,” declares Captain Gideon in the trailer, after having been discovered in 1700s Massachusetts, thanks to the newly discovered time travel key.

In the preview, Captain Gideon touches a glowing blue rock, explaining, “It was at that place that I merged with something of unspeakable power.”

Photo: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

The trailer also shows a person falling off a cliff, a huge portal opening inside the Locke house, and what looks like an intense car chases.

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Jackson Robert Scott, Kevin Durand, Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira and more star in the series.

“Locke & Key” season 3 premieres August 10.