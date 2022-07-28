Brooke Shields is getting vulnerable about the reality for older women.

In a preview clip for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for “Oprah Daily”, the actress spoke about how turning 40 as a woman can make her feel invisible.

The official “Oprah Daily” Instagram account captioned the post, “‘Look how long I’ve lived and look how much more I have.’👏🏾 Tune in to @gayleking’s conversation with @brookeshields today July 28 at 8 PM EDT.”

“They’ll be talking about @beginningisnow, her online platform and community for women of all ages rooted in the idea that every second, every minute, and every day is an opportunity to start again,” the description continued.

“I’m still in a career, I’m still working, I’m here and I was shocked by how unrepresented I was,” Shields told King in the clip. “You’re either [in your] 20s and sexy and fabulous or you’re in Depends and you’ve got dentures.”

She continued, “There’s this vitality in the center of that bracket. It’s like from 40 on we start living in our lives and we’re not marketed to. We’re over. Once you’re over, you stop working; you’re, like, put out to pasture. I was incensed by that.”

Hoping to tap into that market that wasn’t being catered to is what inspired Shields to start her brand Beginning is Now.

“When I think about beginnings, I feel like it’s now,” she explained. “I wanted women to be able to feel that. We’re not asking for permission, want them to try new things, to say look how long I’ve lived and look how much more I have.”

Shields interview will go live on July 28.