Storm Reid just wants to live in a world where everyone “minds their own business” after the overturning of Roe v Wade.

“I don’t understand why we can’t just live in a world where we all mind our business,” Reid told ET Canada at Steph Curry, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports joint ESPYS afterparty.

“We all have our own opinions. I may not agree with your opinion and your opinion may very well be wrong, but as long as there is a certain level of love and respect, and just being a good human, I think we can get somewhere,” she added.

Ever since the United States of America’s Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to have an abortion last month, Reid has been making a concentrated effort to find “levity” during these “heartbreaking” times.

“I try to take it one day at a time. The world can get really dark if you think about it, so I try to find levity in the darkness and I try to be the light in the darkness,” she said. “But it’s devastating.”

“I was at the CAA Amplify Conference this year and it was brought up and I was brought to tears because it’s so heartbreaking that we can’t choose what we want or what we need for our bodies and our lives,” Reid added. “You just hear all of these stories where people are putting themselves at risk because they’re not being listened to and they’re not being heard and they’re not being seen. That breaks my heart, but I hope some change happens because we need it.”

For Reid’s part, the 19-year-old “Euphoria” actress is inspired to work with more women in her future projects, starting with a Paramount Pictures’ feature called “Becoming Noble,” in which she’ll star and produce alongside her mother, Robyn Simpson.

“I’m so excited. It’s a project that we have worked on for over seven years, and it’s a labor love,” Reid said.

The “passion project” follows a young woman who learns she’s a princess of an African nation and travels to her homeland to learn more about her roots and her culture, in order to decide if royalty is the lifestyle she wants to embrace.

“I’m just glad to be able to not only act, but produce the story and to be able to give people who inspire me and that are looking for a chance, an opportunity,” Reid said. “It’s not just about me being in front of, or behind the camera. It’s about giving people opportunities as well. And I’m producing with my mom as well, so that’s fun.”