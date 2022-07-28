Time flies, especially when you’re in the middle of a thriving solo career after leaving one of the hottest girl groups in the music biz.

That’s the takeaway from Camila Cabello, who shared her thoughts via Instagram on the 10th anniversary of the founding of Fifth Harmony.

As fans will recall, Fifth Harmony was formed when Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui were competing as solo artists on Fox’s “The X Factor” back in 2012.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Addresses Fifth Harmony Breakup In New Song ‘Psychofreak’

While none of the women took off as solos, judge Simon Cowell packaged the five of them together as a vocal group that he dubbed Fifth Harmony, the beginning of a musical success story that’s spanned a decade (Cabello officially quit the group in December 2016 after walking offstage in the midst of a concert a few months earlier).

“10 years since this f**kin wild ride,” Cabello wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of the five women standing before Cowell.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Left Fifth Harmony

“crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever,” she continued. “I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx . much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x.”

Cabello also marked the anniversary via Instagram Story, writing, “Look at these innocent lil babies. We all have armpit hair now! We had some good laughs / inside jokes and a f**kin wild ride. Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony, and thanks to everybody who supported and went so hard for us along the way x.”