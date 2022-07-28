The search for the hot new fashion brand continues in season 3 of ‘Making The Cut’.

Prime Video released the trailer for the new season of the competition show on Thursday.

Hosted by Heidi Klum and Timm Gunn, the show pits top designers against each other in a weekly competition cycle to see which brand will come out on top.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Full-Length Trailer Of ‘Blonde’, Starring Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe

The format of season 3 will follow a similar pattern to previous seasons. Every week competitors will have to come up with an “accessible look” and a “runway look” for the runway at the end of the week. These unique designs will actually be available for purchase to audiences on Amazon in the “Making the Cut” store.

“This is your chance to show us, the judges, and the world what your brand is all about,” Klum teases in the trailer. “Make it amazing.”

Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director, Nicole Richie, and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will serve as judges alongside the model. Pop duo Chloe x Halle, A-list stylist Jason Bolden and fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye will make guest appearances throughout the series as well.

Tensions rise as the competition heats up.

“You know what I wrote about these looks? Nothing!” Scott criticizes the competitors. “It was a waste.”

Making The Cut – Photo: Prime Video

Making The Cut – Photo: Prime Video

Making The Cut – Photo: Prime Video

Making The Cut – Photo: Prime Video

The final winner of the competition will win $1 million to help kickstart their new fashion brand.

READ MORE: Daredevil Appears In Final Trailer For ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

“I’m so excited for the viewers to meet our designers for season 3,” Klum told People of the new season. “We have such an extraordinarily talented group and it really is an honour to help introduce them to our Making the Cut audience. They all put so much passion and heart into their work so I’m thrilled they will gain new fans and that their winning designs will be accessible to Amazon shoppers.”

“The talent is truly remarkable this season,” added Gunn. “It’s an honour to work with Heidi and our fabulous judges Jeremy and Nicole to give these emerging designers the opportunity to show the world what their brand is all about.”

“Making the Cut” airs on Prime Video on Aug. 9.