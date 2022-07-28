Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa is recalling the horrifying “year of the porn ‘stache.”

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host exposed her husband Mark Consuelos on the newest episode of the daytime show.

She shared a story about a style of facial hair he once wore for an acting role.

“He’s had every variety of facial hair a person can have,” Ripa explained. “He’s had every kind. It’s usually role driven. If you see a hair change, it’s for a role.”

There was one style, however, that haunted her memories.

“There was one role in particular where I call it ‘The Year of the Porn ‘Stache,'” she recalled. “And the pictures are still [around].”

It was unclear which role she was referring to, but in 2019 she shared a throwback photo of the couple from 2012 with the caption, “#tbt 2012 the year of the mustache (his. Mine not pictured)”.

“It was also the year we went to things, we went to events,” Ripa continued. “‘Do we need to bring the porn ‘stache? The way your hair grows, you can have it grown back by tomorrow!'”

She added, “You know, he didn’t want to do that for continuity.”

While she wasn’t a fan of the “porn ‘stache”, she wasn’t against facial hair completely.

“It depends on the mustache,” she said.