Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is upon us! After plenty of anticipation and an internet leak, Bey’s seventh studio album is finally here, and it’s filled with plenty of dance-heavy bangers to get us through the summer.
Complete with 16 tracks, Renaissance includes the already released hit single, “Break My Soul”, as well as songs like “Cuff It”, “Alien Superstar” and more.
On Thursday night, in time with the release, she took to Instagram to address the early album leak and to thank her fans for waiting for the official release.
“So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”
“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep.”
Just hours ahead of the album’s release, the 40-year-old published a letter on her website, sharing some personal insight into the inspiration behind her new music and thanking the support system that “held me down” during her creative process.
“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,” Beyoncé wrote.
“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”
The letter was published alongside two images, one featuring 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to their mom, and the other showing a young Tina Lawson sitting beside Beyoncé’s “Uncle” Jonny — who Beyoncé has spoken openly about drawing inspiration from.
She continued, “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. this is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.”
She ended the note, “To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep, B.”