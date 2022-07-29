Michael Bublé is one proud dad.

The Canadian hitmaker shared a clip on TikTok of his 8-year-old son Noah playing the piano while Bublé sang along to “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

He wrote on the video, “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy,” with a love heart emoji.

Bublé gushed in the caption, “More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!! #chickenlegs #proud #illnevernotloveyou.”

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Joins Christian Guardino For Uplifting ‘Smile’ Performance In ‘American Idol’ Finale

Noah contributed to Bublé’s latest album Higher, with the musician telling James Corden on “The Late Late Show” back in May that he co-wrote the lead song.

Bublé recalled giving his son a bath one day when Noah presented a “really good” song to him. Months later the singer sang his son’s hook in the studio and turned it into a “hit song.”

When Noah found out his song was going to be recorded for the album, he immediately asked his father, “How much money do I make?”