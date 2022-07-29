Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Johnny Depp is quite the artist.

The actor announced he was selling his debut art collection through Castle Fine Art’s 37 galleries on Thursday, with all 780 pieces selling within hours, the BBC reported.

Depp, who was said to have made around £3 million (around $4.7 million CAD) in hours, had posted on Instagram:

The Friends And Heroes collection features people who have inspired him; Keith Richards, Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Elizabeth Taylor.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Attorney Insists Actor Would Have Moved On And Not Appealed Court Verdict If Amber Heard Hadn’t

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings,” Depp shared.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

READ MORE: Kate Moss Opens Up About Testifying For Johnny Depp At Trial: ‘I Had To Say The Truth’

Depp said he used his artwork to “reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.”

Framed individual images went for £3,950 (around $6,163 CAD), with the complete portfolio of four images selling for £14,950 ($23,327).

Depp’s artwork comes after he sold a series of NFTs, called Never Fear Truth, which also featured some of his close friends and heroes, raising nearly £660,000 (around $1 million) for charity, the BBC stated.