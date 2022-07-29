Whoopi Goldberg is apologizing to a group she criticized.

On Thursday’s episode of “The View”, the co-host took a moment to apologize to Turning Points USA, a conservative group targeting students, which recently held its big annual conference.

Earlier in the week, the show’s hosts had discussed the conference, and the fact that neo-Nazi protesters who showed up outside, with some of the hosts associating the two groups.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Spoke To People At ‘Sesame Street’ About Viral Video Controversy, Said, ‘What The Hell?’

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protestors outside,” Goldberg said in her apology, Decider reported. “And I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me, and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did.”

She added, “So, my bad. I’m sorry.”

On Monday’s show, Goldberg had said of Turning Points USA, “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you were complicit,” later clarifying that the neo-Nazis were “outside protestors” and that her “point was metaphorical” because they “were not in the building”

She also said, “We know these folks are out there and now they’re in the light. So you have a decision to make: where do you stand? Because if they come for one, they’re coming for all.”

Goldberg wasn’t the only person to speak about the presence of the neo-Nazis outside the event, with her co-host Joy Behar calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not condemning them during his appearance at the conference.

“DeSantis did not say anything about it. Nothing. So it’s sort of his rendition of a ‘good people on both sides,’” she said

“There were Germans in Germany at that time who did not speak up because they were like, ‘Well maybe it’ll go away,’ and they were quiet. And then when it became full-blown Nazism and Jews and other people were being thrown in concentration camps, it was too late for them,” Behar continued.

“So now is the time for people to speak up. Every time someone makes an antisemitic remark or a racist statement, you must say something about it,” she added. “Whenever you see bigotry of this level, you can’t let it go. You can’t pretend that you didn’t see it. You have to condemn it regardless of party, regardless of politics.”

In response to their comments on the air, Turning Points USA issued a clarification on Twitter, explaining that students from the organization confronted the protesters outside and security had attempted to remove them.

TPUSA students confronted and argued with these individuals. Our security attempted to remove the "nazis" but were unable to intervene because they were standing on the public sidewalk. TPUSA students ultimately left the scene, at which point these individuals dispersed. pic.twitter.com/K5uNuIxAku — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 26, 2022

The organization also filed a cease-and-desist order, and accused “The View” of making “defamatory statements.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Literally Spits On ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper For Releasing Uvalde Shooting Footage

On Wednesday’s show, Sarah Haines issued a direct apology to Turning Points USA in response to the cease-and-desist filing.

The View apologizes for wrongly linking neo-Nazi protestors to Turning Point USA. pic.twitter.com/uVUo7Cfykr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 27, 2022

“We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA,” she said.

“A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property,” Haines added.