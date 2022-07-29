Click to share this via email

Maren Morris met a superfan on the “Today” show Thursday, making their dreams come true.

The country singer belted out some of her much-loved tracks in New York City, before Savannah Guthrie introduced her to a blind fan named Lily, who was in the front row.

Guthrie told Morris, “There’s a little girl in the front row singing all of your songs. Lily is blind, but boy, can she hear you.”

Maren Morris performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/CP Images)

Morris mentioned that she’d signed a guitar pick for Lily, before she gushed: “Thank you so much for the guitar pick”

“What is Hayes’ favourite song of yours, and how is he doing?” Lily asked, mentioning Morris’s 2-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Ryan Hurd.

“He’s good! I think he’s home watching right now,” Morris responded. “I’m going to say ‘Hummingbird’ because…”

“…he’s on it!” Lily smiled, as Morris added, “He has a feature on it, yeah!”

The pair then took a photo, before Morris headed back up to the stage to perform another track.