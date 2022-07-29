Maren Morris met a superfan on the “Today” show Thursday, making their dreams come true.
The country singer belted out some of her much-loved tracks in New York City, before Savannah Guthrie introduced her to a blind fan named Lily, who was in the front row.
Guthrie told Morris, “There’s a little girl in the front row singing all of your songs. Lily is blind, but boy, can she hear you.”
Morris mentioned that she’d signed a guitar pick for Lily, before she gushed: “Thank you so much for the guitar pick”
“What is Hayes’ favourite song of yours, and how is he doing?” Lily asked, mentioning Morris’s 2-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Ryan Hurd.
“He’s good! I think he’s home watching right now,” Morris responded. “I’m going to say ‘Hummingbird’ because…”
“…he’s on it!” Lily smiled, as Morris added, “He has a feature on it, yeah!”
The pair then took a photo, before Morris headed back up to the stage to perform another track.