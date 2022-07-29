Drew Barrymore is looking back on her relationship with Justin Long.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host talks to guest Mike Birbiglia about dating the actor after working together on the 2010 rom-com “Going the Distance”.

She admitted that their relationship being in the public eye was difficulty and that it felt “weird.”

“I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple,” Barrymore said. “Like, that didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We’re not exciting.”

She continued, “We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny.”

“You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them],” Barrymore said. “He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

The actress and talk show host also opened up about working with Hugh Grant on the film “Music & Lyrics”.

“Now Hugh and I did not date. Not even a little,” she said. “I was so upset because when I met him it turns out he’s a totally grumpy old man, and you’re like, ‘Wait, no, you’re Hugh Grant! You’re supposed to be like the dashing rom-com guy, what is going on?’ And then you fall in love with him for the real Hugh.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.