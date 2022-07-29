Mark Wahlberg remembered the late James Caan during an appearance on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

Wahlberg, who worked with Caan on the 2000 film “The Yards”, called the actor “the best.”

The actor recalled, “The first time I worked with him, he goes, ‘You know I’m a dream to work with, right?’ And then I literally called him ‘The Dream’ ever since.”

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Breaks Free From His Dad Duties With Mark Wahlberg In Debut Trailer For ‘Me Time’

Wahlberg, who was a regular attendee at Caan’s annual charity golf tournament, said of Caan’s death on July 6 at age 82: “​​It just puts things into perspective.

“I mean, life goes by so short. So everybody, people, friends, getting older, reach out to them, tell them you love them. Stay as close and connected as possible,” admitting he’d spent time with the late star not too long ago.

READ MORE: Kate Moss Says She Felt ‘Vulnerable And Scared’ On That Famous Photoshoot With Mark Wahlberg

News of Caan’s death was announced on his Twitter account, which said, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences.”