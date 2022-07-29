Taylor Swift is sending her gratitude to Dwayne Johnson for not only using two of her songs in the new film “DC League of Super-Pets”, but ensuring the tracks were her recently rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” renditions of those hits.

Johnson recently posted a video on TikTok in which he and “League of Super-Pets” co-star Kevin Hart to confirm that Swift’s rerecorded versions of “Bad Blood” and “Message in a Bottle” are used in the star-studded animated feature.

“Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!” Johnson wrote in the caption.

"Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift's tracks in our DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!" Johnson wrote in the caption.

Swift has been rerecording her entire back catalogue after the masters of her first six albums were purchased by music manager Scooter Braun; recording alternate “Taylor’s Version” variations on those songs provides Swift ownership of the masters of those new versions, and she’s encouraged her fans to stop streaming the originals and instead listen exclusively to the new versions so as not to further enrich Braun.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” Swift wrote in a comment to the TikTok. “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”