Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake is paying it forward.

On Thursday night, the Canadian rapper kicked off OVO Fest 2022 in Toronto, pulling out all the stops for the All Canadian North Stars show, including bring out Nelly Furtado.

READ MORE: Drake Celebrates Canadian Hip-Hop Lineage With OVO Fest Warm-Up Concert

Drake and Furtado performed her first smash hit “I’m Like a Bird” for the cheering Toronto crowd.

Also featured at the concert were Keshia Chanté, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, Rascalz and more.

Drake also performed his song “Headlines” along with Toronto rapper k-os.

Later Maestro Fresh Wes took the stage to perform as well.

READ MORE: Drake Addresses Critics Over 14-Minute Private Jet Flight From Toronto To Hamilton

Calling it “the most important night of my life,” Drake paid tribute to all the Canadian artists who performed that night and have influenced his own career.

Furtado hadn’t been one of the artists announced for the guest list, so her appearance came as a big surprise to the crowd. The singer hasn’t toured since 2017.