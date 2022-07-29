Click to share this via email

Gordon Ramsay’s latest TikTok didn’t go down well with some fans.

The chef shared a clip of himself heading into a pen to visit some lambs, uttering: “I’m going to eat you!”

Ramsay then rubbed his hands together and said: “Yummy yum yum yum yum” before asking: “Which one’s going in the oven first?”

“You!” he insisted, pointing at one lamb.

Ramsay then said “oven time” as the animals moved away from him.

The TV star captioned the post, “Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…..”

See some of the response to the video below:

Credit: Gordon Ramsay/TikTok

Ramsay’s TikTok regularly has people talking.

He hit headlines this week after sharing a clip of a fan who had approached him with a life-sized cardboard cut-out while he dined in Glasgow.