Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth feature in the new trailer for “House of Darkness”.

The teaser follows Long and Bosworth’s characters as she lures him into what ends up being a deadly game.

“You’re not married, are you?” Bosworth asks him at one point in the clip, to which he responds, “Not at the moment” and she repeats it back to him.

“You still don’t understand what’s going on, do you?” Bosworth also asks Long.

He later says, “I’m tired. I’m gonna go home,” to which Bosworth insists: “No you’re not.”

Long’s character then questions whether that’s how it’ll end, to which Bosworth replies: “Who said anything about ending?”

A synopsis for the film reads, “Long and Bosworth star in this seductive thriller from director Neil LaBute (‘The Wicker Man’).

“Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up.

“While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out.”

“House of Darkness” hits theatres September 9, 2022.