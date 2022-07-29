Kevin Bacon has played many roles over his lengthy acting career, yet there’s one that continues to loom large: Ren McCormack in “Footloose”.

Sitting down with Willie Geist for “Sunday Today” to promote his latest film “They/Them”, Bacon shares his thoughts on why “Footloose” remains a pop-culture touchstone nearly 40 years after its release.

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon Says ‘They/Them’ Cast Gives Hope For Positive Change In Queer Rights

“I think that it was a great gift to be part of that movie,” Bacon tells Geist. “And I certainly took it very seriously when I was doing it. And I loved that people would still come up and say that they just showed it to their kids.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He credits the film’s recent reinvention as a Broadway musical for keeping the story alive all these years later.

“One thing that really sort of reignited the whole response to it, I think, was the fact that they did the Broadway show,” he shared. “And then after the Broadway show leaves its run, it then becomes available to be done in every single high school.”

Bacon’s interview airs in its entirety on the Sunday, July 31 edition of “Sunday Today”.