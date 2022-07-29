“The View” hosts have voiced their opinion on Will Smith’s apology video to Chris Rock following that 2022 Oscars slap.

The hosts spoke about the video not long after it had been released, showing a clip and agreeing it was a good “first step.”

However, they still think he needs to do more.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It’s an important first step but I mean, I think he’s got to go further.

“And even the fact that he didn’t do this in more of an interview format, where he might get challenged with some tough questions, I was a little surprised by.

“It’s a lot easier to say something scripted to camera than to ask, you know, ‘What was your motivation? Why didn’t you then apologize in your acceptance speech?’ I think I would have liked to see him sit down. Sit down with Oprah, like, she’ll challenge you.”

Joy Behar joked, “Why give the booking to Oprah?” insisting he should’ve come on their show.

WILL SMITH BREAKS SILENCE AFTER OSCARS SLAP: In a new video posted to his social media, Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at the #Oscars earlier this year and says he's "deeply remorseful"

Guest host Ana Navarro suggested Smith should apologize to the Oscar hosts, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, while Sara Haines agreed that Smith’s apology probably would’ve felt “more authentic” in an interview.

“I did feel it was a little scripted,” she said. “I wish he just said, you know, ‘I’m sorry.’ It was such a precise, deliberate words. And when you see some people do this — I just wish it felt a little more authentic, which might have come out in an interview.”

Guest Billy Porter also discussed the slap on “The View”, insisting: “It’s nice that it’s no longer ‘the devil made me do it.’

“It’s not the devil’s fault, it’s your fault. To take responsibility for that is the right thing to do,” saying he wouldn’t judge him for having a bad day.

.@theebillyporter reacts to Will Smith's apology to Chris Rock: "To take responsibility for that is the right thing to do." "Thank you for taking responsibility."

Smith answered a number of questions people had about the slap in his video that was released Friday.

His comments included, “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that, he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk.”