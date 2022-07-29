Tom Cruise has been spotted filming yet another daredevil stunt for a new installment in the “Mission Impossible” film franchise.

Cruise, who turned 60 earlier this month, was photographed jumping off of a mountain before paragliding to safety on Wednesday in England’s bucolic Lake District while filming “Mission: Impossible 8,” according to The Daily Mail.

READ MORE: ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Celebrates Tom Cruise’s 60th Birthday With Photo Of Incredible Aerial Stunt

The actor was dressed in all black for the stunt, suitable given that his character Ethan Hunt works as an agent in the fictional I.M.F. (Impossible Missions Force). Not eschewing safety, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star donned a protective helmet while filming.

Cruise was seen chatting with crew members on the ground after completing one take of the stunt. Shortly thereafter, he was taken by helicopter back to the mountain to film the stunt one more time.

Splash News — SplashNews.com

Splash News — SplashNews.com

Splash News — SplashNews.com

The Oscar nominee was previously spotted in the Lakes District back in September where he was seen by locals jumping out of a helicopter with a parachute for another “Mission: Impossible” stunt. According to the BBC, Cruise was chatted with locals who gathered to watch the action.

The seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films have been shooting all around the U.K. and have involved many other wild stunts including a train carriage crashing off a cliff to become suspended whilst upside down and Cruise flying a World War II fighter plane. “Mission Impossible 8” will also get to film at London’s Westminster Abbey, a major coup for the production given the church’s usual reticence to allow filming on its premises.

READ MORE: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 Million Opening

Ever one to push the limits, Cruise’s willingness to take on dangerous stunts has landed him in trouble before. In August 2017 he broke his ankle while jumping from the roof of one building to another in London for a stunt in “Mission Impossible: 6”, a.k.a. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

Meanwhile, “Mission: Impossible 7” (dubbed “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I”) has had its release pushed back more than once due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially slated for a July 2021 release, the movie’s debut was pushed back to May of this year and then to September before being pushed even further to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8” (presumably titled “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II”) will release on July 28, 2024.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Gifts 300 Cakes From Los Angeles To His ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew In London

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic,” the two companies said in a statement about the release date push in January, as Deadline reported at the time. “We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” they added.

The first teaser trailer for “Dead Reckoning Part I” dropped in May.