It appears that the romance between Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez may not be over after all.

Reports first emerged that Momoa and Gonzalez were dating back in May, but by the following month insiders said the two had split.

At the time, a source told ET that the relationship had been “casual,” and that they were simply “busy with work commitments and their own lives.”

However, weeks later the “Aquaman” star and the “Ambulance” actress were spotted exiting the same London nightclub, leading to whispers that the on-again, off-again romance was back on.

Now, photos have emerged of Gonzalez riding on the back Momoa’s Harley Davidson, hanging onto him while driving through Topanga Canyon in Malibu.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that the previous day Gonzalez was spotted running errands before meeting up with Momoa, with the pair not emerging until the afternoon of the following day.

Back in January, Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up after 16 years together as a couple.