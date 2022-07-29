This 21-year-old is showing everyone they can follow their dreams.

In a preview of the next “America’s Got Talent”, singer Aubrey Burchell takes the stage to perform a cover of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”.

READ MORE: Debbii Dawson Impresses ‘AGT’ Judges By Putting Her Own Spin On An Abba Classic

Introducing herself, she revealed she works at Target, and during her breaks she sets up a camera in the bathroom to practice her singing.

“I want to sell out arenas all over the world. I want Grammys,” she says of her ambitions.

“And most of all, especially as a recently diagnosed level 1 autistic,” Burchell continues, “a very large portion of my life I struggled, and I want to show other young autistics that are suffering in silence, that you can follow your passion, and can not fit in the box, and do what you do, and just eat at it.”‘

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Burchell then performs the cover, bringing big emotion to the song, eliciting big cheers for her incredible voice.

READ MORE: Auzzy Blood Shocks Howie Mandel With Sword Swallowing Performance On ‘AGT’

Finishing in tears, the singer earns a huge standing ovation from the audience and the judges.

“You really have a fantastic, fantastic voice,” Heidi Klum says.

Simon Cowell adds, “The fact that you made that song your version was genius. Absolute genius.”

He adds, “I really do believe that we’re just witnessing somebody’s career about to skyrocket.”