Jennifer Garner has some beauty advice that may contradict what you’d expect to hear from a Hollywood star.

“Be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” the actress and mother of three told Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview published July 27.

“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything,” Garner, 50, added. “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

She also advised people to steer away from focusing on perfection, saying, “You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

“My beauty advice is always the same,” she continued, “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead.”

“We all look at our faces more than people used to,” Garner said of our society’s obsession with appearance. “And it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

The star does, however, have other less invasive beauty practices she does seem to advocate for, particularly when it comes to her hair. “My day usually starts with a really hard workout,” she told the fashion mag. “Then, [my hair] gets all gross, so I have to wash it.” To counteract any harshness her hair suffers from possible over-shampooing, the “13 Going on 30” beauty confessed that she always does a hair mask over the weekend to add back in some nourishment.