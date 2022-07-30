Kylie Jenner has been taking heat for a recent social media post bragging that she and boyfriend Travis Scott each have their own private jets, and the subsequent report that she once took her jet on a 17-minute flight between two destinations she could have traversed by car in just 45 minutes.

While some are declaring Jenner a “climate criminal,” she didn’t even make the top 10 list of the worst celebrity offenders when it comes to overusing private jets.

The study, performed by sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard, found that the average celebrity has created 3256.36 tons of CO2 emissions this year, which is more than 465 times more than the average person.

You probably saw Kylie Jenner's tone deaf post about her & Travis Scott's matching private jets. Well, we conducted a study on the worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders & the results are shocking. 😳https://t.co/hzoEOx86OY#Co2Much pic.twitter.com/gv4MGSqxZR — Yard (@YardDigital) July 29, 2022

The worst celebrity offender, according to the study, is Taylor Swift, who topped the list by using her jet 170 times during the course of one year, responsible for producing 8,293.54 tons of CO2 emissions — more than any other celebrity.

While that may appear egregious, a spokesperson for Swift insists the report doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” the spokesperson tells Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

According to the study, Swift is responsible for producing 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.

Meanwhile, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause took to Swift’s defence in a tweet pointing out that she didn’t necessarily take all those flights herself.

She rents the plane out when she isn’t using it. I love you Pop Crave but this is misleading. ♥️😘 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) July 30, 2022

Following Swift, the other nine celebs listed in The Tab‘s study are: Floyd Mayweather Jr. (177 flights, producing 7,076.8 tons of CO2 emissions); Jay-Z (136 flights and 6,981.3 tons); Alex Rodriguez (106 flights and 5,342.7 tons); Blake Shelton (111 flights and 4,495 tons); Steven Spielberg (61 flights producing 4,465 tons); Kim Kardashian (57 flights and 4,268.5 tons); Mark Wahlberg (65 flights producing 3,735.2 tons); Oprah Winfrey (68 flights that produced 3,493.17 tons of CO2); and Travis Scott (3,033.3 tons).