Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion that led to SCOTUS recently overturning Roe v. Wade, a controversial move that has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Among the many international figures who have commented on the decision have been recently ousted British PM Boris Johnson, who called the ruling a “step backward,” and Prince Harry, who described 2022 as “a painful year in a painful decade,” which has included the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, impacts from climate change, the war in Ukraine and the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States.”

Earlier this month, Alito gave a keynote address in Rome where he gloated about the SCOTUS ruling while heaping scorn on foreign criticism from the likes of the Duke of Sussex.

READ MORE: Billie Joe Armstrong Claims He’s Moving To The U.K., Calls America ‘F**king Stupid’ After Roe V. Wade Overturn

“I had the honour this term of writing, I think, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders, who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law,” Alito said in his speech, as reported by People.

“One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” Alito said, seemingly joking about Johnson stepping down as PM in the midst of scandal.

“But what really wounded me — what really wounded me — was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and seemed to compare the decision, whose name may not be spoken, with the Russian attack on Ukraine,” Alito said, commenting on Harry’s remarks.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Slams Court Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade

“Others are still in office, President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau, I believe, are two,” Alito added, referring to tweets from the leaders of France and Canada, respectively, decrying the SCOTUS ruling.

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose liberties are being undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022