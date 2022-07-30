Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo recently landed a new gig, hosting his own primetime on NewsNation (the rebranded WGN) after being fired by CNN for violating the network’s journalistic standards by consulting with his brother, ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during the latter’s sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo dropped by Friday’s edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher” to promote his new show, while also opening up about being axed by CNN in December

Asked by Maher whether he was happy to be back, Cuomo responded, “Happy is probably not the right word.”

In fact, Cuomo admitted he misses his role at CNN. “I feel like I lost a sense of purpose for a while because of how things ended,” he said.

Maher also asked how Cuomo’s brother was doing after resigning as governor last August after multiple women levelled accusations of sexual harassment.

“I’m supposed to say ‘Oh, he’s great.’ But that would be what you call bulls**t,” Cuomo said. “He has been in a struggle and I am proud of how he has handled himself.”

When Maher pointed out that he never would have predicted that the ex-governor’s downfall would come about due to sexual harassment, Cuomo agreed. “You don’t foresee these kind of things.”

Ultimately, Cuomo admitted he defied CNN’s journalistic standards to offer advice to his brother, but did what he felt he had to do. “This is my brother,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not objective.”