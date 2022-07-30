Bryan Cranston, left, and Aaron Paul, right, pose for photos next to their characters during the "Breaking Bad" unveiling event in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday July 29, 2022.

A pair of statues immortalizing the characters played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in “Breaking Bad” were unveiled Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and both actors were in attendance to get a first glimpse of their bronze doppelgängers.

Speaking to fans gathered for the grand unveiling, Cranston and Paul shared how much the city has meant to them over the years.

“I auditioned for Breaking Bad, and it completely changed my life,” Paul said, as reported by Consequence TV. “So thank you so much, thank you to Albuquerque — my God, we were here for seven years on and off. It was such a huge part of my life; it still is.”

READ MORE: Aaron Paul Reveals ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Star Bryan Cranston Is The Godfather To His Child

“We’re delighted, slightly embarrassed to have statues,” Cranston quipped of the bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. “There’s no preparation for saying you’re getting a statue. I’m just rather grateful that it’s indoors so that the pigeons won’t crap on our heads.”

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

Also speaking at the event was Albuquerque’s mayor, Tim Keller, who underlined how important “Breaking Bad” and spin-off “Better Call Saul” (also filmed there) have been economically, bringing the city nearly $400 million in production fees and tourism

READ MORE: ‘Better Call Saul’ Promises Unexpected Twists In Final Season Trailer

Meanwhile, “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, also attending the unveiling, dropped some huge news about the long-awaited introduction of Walt White and Jesse Pinkman to “Better Call Saul”.

“Spoiler alert, everybody. You’re hearing it first; no one else knows this yet,” Gilligan told the audience. “This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network — and thanks to them as well — you might just see these two on the next ‘Better Call Saul’.”