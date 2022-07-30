Gina Rodriguez is pregnant!

The “Jane the Virgin” alum and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram on July 30, Rodriguez’s 38th birthday.

“This birthday hits different,” she captioned a video montage of the couple, which included a selfie of the duo smiling as Rodriguez held up a positive pregnancy test. The video is set to Calum Scott’s 2018 track “You Are The Reason”.

The “Someone Great” actress received a number of congratulatory comments on the sweet post from celebs including Viola Davis, Brittany Snow, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Michaels, Andy Grammer, Derek Hough, who appeared on a 2016 episode of “Jane the Virgin”, and former co-star of the CW series, Jaime Camil, who wrote, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

“Good Sam” actors Edwin Hodge and Skye P. Marshall also congratulated the couple with Marshall adding that she’s “beyond thrilled” for Rodriguez, who served as a director on the medical drama series.

LoCicero has yet to post anything regarding his wife’s pregnancy, however, his latest Instagram post is a birthday tribute to Rodriguez. He captioned a photo of her, “Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess. @hereisgina.”

The mom-to-be commented, “Me and baby love you, papa.”

Rodriguez and LoCicero tied the knot in 2019. In May they celebrated their three year wedding anniversary.