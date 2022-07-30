Miu Miu jewelry debuted a rising fashion industry star in the Italian brand’s new jewellery campaign for its fall/winter 2022 collection.

Actress Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, who is also the daughter of Icelandic singer-songwriter-actress Björk and artist-director Matthew Barney, made her modelling debut in the new campaign that also features “Euphoria”‘s Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski and actress-singer-dancer Demi Singleton.

According to a brand press release, Barney, who also goes by the name Doa Barney, “follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance.”

The accessories, modelled by the 19-year-old, are inspired by a 2015 sculpture series “A Thief Caught in the Act,” featuring whimsical, colourful birds. The collection was designed by artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, who were also responsible for the campaign’s creative direction, based on their previous sculptures.

A press release for the collection states that Miu Miu’s partnership with Barney broadens their “perceptions of what fashion and adornment may represent” through their long term commitment of bringing “artistic intervention to tangible life.”

Barney, who recently appeared in the Viking revenge thriller “The Northman”, alongside her mother, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård, previously spoke on her acting career.

“Since I was 13 or 14, I knew I wanted to take acting seriously,” she told The Face back in February. “And [my mom] knew that. So she’s been so supportive. It was important to her that she would help me realize this.”

The rising star is also a flourishing musician, following in her mother’s footsteps.

“I haven’t really found my footing [as a] solo [artist]. But, honestly, [during] Covid I really started to flesh out those tracks,” Barney told the outlet, ​”and have a kind of album… sort of… maybe formulating.”

She admitted that she’s unsure “how far” she’ll go with music, but, noted it was “a lot of fun” creating songs with her friends.