Chris Rock has a new nickname for Will Smith, and it’s in reference to the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records.

According to multiple reports, Rock took the stage Friday night at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre as part of his “Ego Death World Tour” and addressed the “King Richard” star as “Suge Smith,” in reference to Marion “Suge” Knight, who was known for his tough and often violent demeanour when he was the head of the record label behind Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac.

While Rock didn’t directly address Smith’s public apology video, the comedian wanted to make it known that he does not see himself as a victim following Smith’s infamous Oscars slap heard and seen ’round the world.

“Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim,” he said. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day. I got kids.”

He added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

The comments came hours after Smith shared a deeply personal video message to social media on Friday in which he apologized to Rock and the comedian’s family, as well as his own family and friends. The Oscar winner also revealed that he reached out to Rock, but he was told the comedian was not ready to talk and that Rock would reach out when he’s ready.

“It’s all fuzzy,” Smith said of that night. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

It’s not the first time Rock has taken a jab at Smith while performing stand-up. Last weekend, the 57-year-old comedian made similar comments at Madison Square Garden when he took the stage and, a source told ET, Rock “made a joke about Will during a bit about ‘cancel culture,’ joking that ‘anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.'”

At that same show, Kevin Heart brought out a real-life goat when he and Dave Chappelle joined Rock on stage at the end of the night. But the move almost backfired!

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Hart revealed that the goat’s appearance turned crappy when the goat pooped on Rock’s white moon boots.

“The goat took a s***t on stage,” Hart said. “It was not planned either. That’s the one thing I didn’t think about. I said, ‘The goat’s gonna come out and do a tight two minutes,’ but instead he s**t on Chris’ shoes. He destroyed Chris’ shoes. He had on some white moon boots, and that goat got him.”

