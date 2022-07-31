Jodie Sweetin and fiance tied the knot with fiancé Mescal Wasilewski, with People reporting the couple wed in an intimate ceremony held in Malibu, California.

The former “Full House” star has been dating the clinical social worker for five years, and got engaged in January.

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Sweetin told People of Wasilewski. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”

During the ceremony, which took place in the back yard of a private home, Sweetin was walked down the aisle by her father, Sam, and joined at the altar by her daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11, whom she shares with exes Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle, respectively.

Among the 50 or so guests in attendance were Sweetin’s “Full House” co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” said Sweetin of the reception, which featured tacos accompanied by a guacamole bar. “The look is very organic and natural. It’s just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!”

Sweetin also gushed about the groom. “Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to,” she shared. “He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”

Prior to the ceremony, Sweetin shared a post on Instagram teasing her upcoming “special occasion.”