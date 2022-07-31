Crystal Renay is calling it quits with Ne-Yo.

On Sunday, July 31, Renay took to Instagram to issue a scorched-earth announcement that her marriage was over, accusing the rapper of serial infidelity.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” she wrote.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” she continued.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” she added. “I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

She concluded by asking fans to stop sending her evidence of Ne-Yo’s infidelity.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim,” Crystal declared. “I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

The couple wed in 2016, with Renay nine months pregnant at the time; the couple share three children: sons Shaffer, 6, and Roman, 4, and 13-month-old daughter Isabella.

Back in 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Renay were getting divorced, but they reconciled a few weeks later. In 2022, the couple remarried in a lavish Las Vegas ceremony

Meanwhile, Renay also shared a couple of posts on Instagram Story that hint at her feelings.

Crystal Renay/Instagram