Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy.

Jennifer Lopez took to the stage on Saturday night to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy, marking her first performance since her surprise wedding with Ben Affleck two weeks ago.

As Italy’s La Repubblica reported, via People, Lopez wore a sparkling animal-print outfit adorned with feathers that will be sold at auction for charity after the show.

As TMZ reported, that was one of many outfits JLo sported during the course of the intimate event, held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, with proceeds in support of UNICEF’s relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Lopez’s headlining set was followed by performances from Diplo, Sofia Carson and DJ Cruz, while the star-studded audience included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens.

Jared Leto watching Jennifer Lopez perform at the #LVRxUNICEF pic.twitter.com/tXsl685PIK — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 31, 2022

According to TMZ, Affleck wasn’t in attendance, but his younger brother, Casey Affleck, was, accompanied by girlfriend Caylee Cowan.