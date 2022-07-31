Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Geoffrey Owens is “beyond words proud” of his son, Jordyn Owens, who’s following in his dad’s footsteps by making his acting debut in new Netflix comedy series “Uncoupled”.

Owens plays Trey in the series, which stars Neil Patrick Harris as a gay man who finds himself plunged back into the dating scene when his longtime relationship unexpectedly ends.

Speaking with Page Six, the former “Cosby Show” star couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for his son’s work.

READ MORE: ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Launches Instagram Show About Work 2 Years After Trader Joe’s Job-Shaming Incident

“I’m beyond words proud,” he said of his 23-year-old son. “I’m speechless.”

Jordyn has also embarked on a successful career as a model, and his father admitted his progeny’s good looks have literally turned heads.

“I’ve observed it over the years,” Owens said. “I’ve been observing it for the last five or six years.”