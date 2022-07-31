The “Star Trek” community is in mourning.

Actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lieutenant Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series”, has passed away at age 89.

The sad news was confirmed to Variety by Nichols’ talent manager and business partner of 15 years, Gilbert Bell, sharing that Nichols died on Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico.

In her role as the highly capable communications officer on the show, Nichols and her character inspired generations of TV viewers.

Following the first season of the show, Nichols considered leave for a career on Broadway, but was persuaded by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to stay on because of the important of her character in opening doors for other African Americans on television.

Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura in “Star Trek” – Photo: CBS via Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, who played Guinan on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” has cited Uhura as a role model, sharing her amazement at seeing a Black woman on TV who was not playing a maid.

In ‘Star Trek”, Nichols also shared the first ever interracial kiss on television, with co-star William Shatner, in the 1968 episode “Plato’s Stepchildren”.

On Twitter, co-stars, celebrities and fans alike paid tribute to Nichols.

Nichols also worked with NASA to help encourage women and African Americans to pursue careers as astronauts.

In 1991, she became the first African American woman to have her handprints in front of the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Born in 1932, Nichols started her career at just 16-years-old, singing with Duke Ellington, eventually going on to act onstage in productions of Carmen Jones and Porgy and Bess among others.

After “Star Trek” ended, she appeared in films like “Truck Turner” and “The Supernaturals”, as well as lending her voice to animated series like “Gargoyles and “Spider-Man”. She also appeared in a number of “Star Trek” films.