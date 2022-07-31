Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter, Zahara, is a Spelman girl! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram Sunday to announce that 17-year-old will be attending Spelman College this fall.

In the photo, Zahara is seen posing with some of her fellow students, some of whom were in Spelman College shirts, as they celebrated the start of their college journey at the acclaimed HBCU.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie wrote. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

Jolie, who also shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt, has spent much of this year with Zahara by her side. From countless Eternals red carpets to visiting the nation’s capital, Zahara has been supporting her mother. Now, Jolie is sharing a show of support for the 17-year-old as she prepares to head off to Spelman.

The pair were most recently spotted in Italy, where Jolie and Pitt’s kids are vacationing. The mother-daughter duo was photographed visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome. They were seen walking down the outside steps of the popular tourist attraction with a few other people, where they kept things casual.

Zahara wore a brown t-shirt and black miniskirt for the day out, which she paired with white sneakers, while Jolie sported a white, short-sleeved summer dress and slip-on shoes. The Girl, Interrupted actress topped the look off with a pair of see-through shades and a small white purse.

The pair’s latest Rome outing isn’t the first one they’ve been spotted around the Italian city together. Jolie and Zahara were most recently spotted shopping in the city, where they held hands, showing off their close bond.

