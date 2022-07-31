Looking back, Louis Tomlinson isn’t exactly proud of the first One Direction album.

Appearing on the “Smallzy’s Surgery” podcast last week, the former boy band member got very candid with his opinions about the quality of their output.

“Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was s**t any way,” he said.

One Direction’s debut album Up All Night was released in 2011, becoming an immediate hit, selling over 4.5 million copies around the world and spawning hit singles like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing”.

The band went on to release four more albums, with their last, Made in the A.M., being released in 2015, before they split up to pursue solo careers.

“There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record . . . and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson put out his first solo album, Walls, in 2020, and is currently working on his follow-up.