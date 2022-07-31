Click to share this via email

Lil Durk is sharing an update after a scary incident this weekend.

On Saturday, the rapper was performing a set at Lollapalooza in Chicago when stage pyrotechnics exploded in his face.

Lil Durk got hit in the face with a stage explosion during his set pic.twitter.com/pGeNGPf0A2 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 31, 2022

Despite the scary incident, Durk managed to finish off his set, before going off to seek medical attention.

On Sunday, he shared an update with fans on Instagram, including a photo of his left eye bandaged up.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he wrote.

“I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all 💙,” Durk added.

The rapper received well wishes from fans in the comments.

Swae Lee wrote, “Dam fast recovery 😤.”