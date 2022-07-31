Kylie Jenner is celebrating her mom in the most adorable way.
The “Kardashians” star recently posted a video on TikTok in which she and mom Kris Jenner do a hilarious dance to a song all about the famous Momager.
The clip is set to a song called “Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman” by Papa Razzi and the Photogs.
Kylie is wearing an oversized black jacket in the video, doing a moonwalk across the frame, while Kris dances along to the song in a bright pink pantsuit.
“Kris Jenner, you’re a nice lady/You’re world famous/You’re on TV,” the lyrics to the song say. “You got a great family/You’re such a nice lady.”
Commenters were very into the cute video.
“kris outfit is 🔥” wrote one fan, while another demanded, “Kris needs her own TikTok acc asap!”